Sikkim CM to propose universal basic income, state may be first in country

Sikkim could become the first state in the country to implement a universal basic income (UBI) to cover all its seven lakh residents by 2022. Pawan Kumar Chamling, the country’s longest serving chief minister, is set to include such a proposal in the election manifesto of his party, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Sikkim will have its Assembly polls simultaneously with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Party leaders say the objective was primarily to “future proof” the youth of the state, while also address ...