Explainer: How GST cut on under-construction houses will help home buyers

The Modi government on Sunday announced a cut in the goods and services tax charged on sales of residential properties under construction as it looks to stimulate the economy by driving up consumption.

Indian housing market is going through a rough patch for the last three years

The Goods and Services Tax Council, comprising central and state finance ministers, announced that the new rate will be 5 percent, down from 12 percent, on all new housing projects except those that are classified as The council also decided to slash the tax rate on projects to 1 percent from 8 percent.

The new rates will be applicable from April 1.

The Council also made changes in the definition of carpet area and cost. Properties costing up to Rs 45 lakh will now be considered as affordable. Houses with a carpet area of 90 square metre in metro cities and 60 square metre in non-metro cities will be considered affordable, the Council said.





Properties, where the construction has been completed, attract stamp duty, not GST. Hence, ready properties that have received the occupancy certificate (OC) do not attract GST.

What does this mean for home buyers?



The GST Council’s decision will benefit buyers who are currently on construction-linked payment schemes.



Demand for residential properties is expected to receive a boost as the lower tax burden on home buyers will push up demand in the segment which, in turn, will keep developers committed to build more affordable homes.

Abhishek Jain, tax partner at Ernst & Young, said the reduced goods and services tax (GST) is good for the real estate industry as the earlier higher rates were a bit of deterrent for buyers of under-construction properties.



Brokerage firm Knight Frank maintains the reduction in GST can potentially reduce the buyers’ payout by 4-6 percent on the overall purchase, depending on the category. The consequent accelerating sales could bring down the unsold inventory, which has been on the rise for several quarters now.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India, said the reduction in GST for under-construction projects is the most decisive move by the council with a clear focus on demand stimulation.

"The move will give the necessary fillip to demand in the under-construction segment, which has been suffering from low sales for the last many quarters. The elimination of input credit tax benefit may hit profitability on the supply side. But the potential demand generation will far outweigh negative aspects, leading to greater sales numbers and revenues," he added.

Aashish Agarwal, head (consulting services), Colliers International India, said, "The decision will remove the final barriers for fence-sitters from investing in real estate. The government has been taking steps to revive the sentiment and this decision will allow a more balanced sale of inventory between under-construction and ready-to-move-in apartments, providing relief to developers, buyers and lenders. With 1 per cent GST on affordable housing, young buyers and nuclear families in metros will be encouraged to deploy their savings in real estate. A wider spectrum of home sales in non-metros will now see significant reduction in cost, thanks to the revised cost and area definition."

What about home sales?

"Another booster shot by the government is new definition of the budget-range of affordable housing. Extending the definition to houses priced within Rs 45 lakh is credible. It will bring more premium properties into the affordable segment, thus benefit buyers in cities like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) where prices are exorbitant,"said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants.



Data by AnaRock shows builders are sitting on unsold stock of 673,000 units across the top seven cities, and new units are being added every month.

ANAROCK data indicates that out of the total unsold stock 673,000 units in the top seven cities, only 13% are ready-to-move-in (RTM). Out of the remaining 588,000 unsold under-construction units, 20% are slated to be completed by 2019. "Rather than a GST rate cut, uniform taxation of under-construction and RTM homes, would really help. A GST rate cut would compel a few more fence-sitting buyers to take the plunge, but it will not serve the purpose of making under-construction properties as attractive as RTM properties,"said Anuj Puri.