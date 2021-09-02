Exports rise 45% to $33 bn in August; trade deficit at four-month high

India exported goods worth $33.14 billion in August, up 45.17 per cent year-on-year as demand continued to remain robust from other countries, preliminary data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed.

Outbound shipments were dominated by higher demand for items such as engineering products, petroleum products, gems and jewellery. The 45 per cent growth can also be partially attributed to a low base in August 2020, due to the disruption caused by Covid-19. However, the base effect is gradually declining.

Even as the growth declined 2 per cent sequentially, from August 2019 the growth was 27.5 per cent. Outbound shipments hit an all time high of $35.17 billion in July.

On a cumulative basis, India’s merchandise in April-August was $163.67 billion, up 66.92 per cent YoY and up 22.93 per cent as compared to the same period in 2019. This translates into India achieving 41 per cent of its target of $400 billion for the current fiscal.

Merchandise imports grew 51.5 per cent in August to 47.01 billion, and up 17.9 per cent as compared to August 2019. This resulted in a trade deficit of $13.87 billion in August compared to a trade deficit of $8.2 billion during the same time period a year ago.

“With merchandise imports continuing to scale up, even as receded from their all time high, the trade deficit widened to a higher than anticipated $13.9 billion in August 2021, marking a four month high. We expect the current account to record a modest deficit of $4-6 billion in the ongoing quarter,” Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA said.

“Gold imports surged further to a five month high of $6.7 in August 2021, and were responsible for 88% of the rise in the merchandise trade deficit relative to July 2021. Unless a weaker agri outlook restrains demand, gold imports may well touch $40 billion in FY2022,” Nayar said.

The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in August was $25.15 billion, up 31.66 per cent YoY and witnessed a 28.53 per cent jump in August 2019.

In case of imports of non-oil, non-gold, silver and precious metals, the growth was 34 per cent YoY at $26.36 billion, but had a marginal positive growth of 2.6 per cent over August 2019.

A Sakthivel, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that continuous growth in exports for six months not only augurs well for the economy but goes to show the resilience of exports.

“Steady recovery in global trade added with the expectation of buoyant order booking position for the coming months has also led to such continuous growth in exports,” he added.