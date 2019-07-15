Exports fall 9.71% to $25 bn in June; trade deficit lowers to $15.28 bn

India's exports declined by 9.71 per cent to $25.01 billion in June 2019 compared to $27.7 billion in the same month last year due to a fall in shipments of gems and jewellery, engineering goods and petroleum products, official data released Monday showed.

Imports too declined by 9 per cent to $40.29 billion in June 2019 against $44.3 billion in June 2018 mainly due to falling prices of petroleum products, an official release said.

The deficit also lowered to $15.28 billion in June from $16.6 billion in June 2018, the release said.