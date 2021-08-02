Exports hit record high of $35 bn in July; up 34% over pre-Covid level

Merchandise exports grew 48 per cent YoY in July to $35.17 billion on account of a rise in global orders in shipments of petroleum products, engineering products, gems and jewellery segments, preliminary data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed.

On a sequential basis, outbound shipments witnessed an 8 per cent jump and grew over 34 per cent as compared to July 2019.

Exports during April-July 2021 were $130.56 billion, up by 73.86 per cent over the same period a year ago and up by 21.85 per cent over the same period of 2019.

During the first four months of the fiscal, India’s exports have covered close to a third of its annual exports target of $400 billion.

On the other hand, merchandise imports widened to $46.4 billion in July, resulting in a trade deficit of $11.23 billion.

“Aatmanirbhar Bharat Powering Indian Economy: The Indian Merchandise Exports Upwards arrow by 22% in April-July’21 over the same period of 2019. India’s exports have covered 32.64% of its annual target of $400 billion,” commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.