Exports miss target again as global trade wars, GST glitches take toll

India's exports made a smart recovery in March by growing in double digits to touch a new high of $331 billion in 2018-19, and almost all of India's value-added product segments showed impressive growth. This is creditable as it comes amidst a slowdown in global trade and fragile word economy.

The March performance, however, can't hide the fact that that Indian exports have underperformed the commerce department's internal target of $350 billion for the full year. This performance has, at least, the dubious virtue of consistency. Exports have consistently been unable to ...