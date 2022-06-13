Extend GST compensation to states by 3-5 yrs more: Amit Mitra to Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
GST Council defers hike in rates on textiles from 5% to 12%
GST Council defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to ministers group
GST mop-up signals economic recovery despite worry over Omicron
Govt releases Rs 86,912 cr to states, clears entire GST compensation dues
Checked inflation even when Covid hit us, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to Chief Minister and Finance Department of West Bengal government, has urged Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, to continue to provide goods and services tax (GST) compensation to the states for the next 3 to 5 years beyond June 2022.
In a letter to the Finance Minister Sitharaman, Mitra said that it would be most logical to continue to provide GST compensation to the states for the next 3 to 5 years beyond June 2022, to provide much needed relief to state finances.
The unforeseen battle against the pandemic has put the fiscal health of the states under huge stress, he mentioned in the letter.
“On top of that, the massive inflationary pressures have severely aggravated and impaired the economies of states which today are struggling with massive fiscal burdens. The GDP has not yet reached the pre-pandemic level and is not likely to reach a desirable trajectory any time soon,” the letter said.
Under the GST law, states were guaranteed to be compensated for any loss of revenues for the first five years of GST implementation from July 1, 2017 and several states have asked for extension of the compensation period.
Mitra highlighted in the letter the Empowered Committee of the Finance Ministers of the States met in Kolkata on June 14, 2016 to deliberate on whether GST could be adopted by the states and the Centre. Mitra was then the chairperson of the Empowered Committee.
All the states, across political parties, decided to adopt GST on condition that the Centre agrees to compensate the states for the revenues loss of 5 years.
However, Mitra pointed out that when the decision was made in 2016, none could have predicted that the world would be hit by the Covid pandemic and the unprecedented stress due to the pandemic.
Though, in the third year of the pandemic, Mitra said that the impact continues to affect the economy.
“The supply chain in manufacturing, services and agriculture was still broken. The MSME sector is struggling to survive and the informal/unorganized sector, which provides employment to more than 90 per cent of the labour force, remains severely fractured,” he mentioned.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU