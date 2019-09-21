Facing contractors ire, NHAI may scrap projects stalled by land acquisition

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) might terminate projects where acquisition of land is yet to be completed by states, said a source. Contractors will be paid for the work they have done, but the remaining portion of the incomplete projects will be scrapped.

This was decided as the NHAI recently got entangled in various arbitration cases by contractors for delay in land acquisition. “The states will soon be informed about this,” said the source. This policy will be implemented mainly for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects ...