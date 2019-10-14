Fact and reality: Why India dropped in global competitiveness ranking

There are some surprising ranks in the Global Competitiveness Report, 2019, released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) last week. On perceived market dominance by a company over a country, WEF ranks Saudi Arabia 17 notches better than India — despite Riyadh being a one-trick pony with Aramco which generates almost 90 per cent of the kingdom’s income.

Or Malaysia at nine despite Petronas, which accounts for 30 per cent of government revenue (a higher rank denotes less dominance by a company or a industrial group over the economy). There are some more, such as the same dismal ...