Falling prices, rising costs & 'gau rakshaks': Dairy is milking farmers dry

For 27-year-old Chaman Singh, the business of milk and dairying runs in his blood. His forefathers have been milk suppliers and cattle farmers. Now, Singh is thinking of quitting this inherited business. "I took a loan of around Rs 200,000 to modernise the business.

Once that is repaid next year, I am seriously considering leaving the dairying business," he said. The reasons for his planned exit capture the pressures in one of India's stellar agri-businesses today. Cheap milk prices, rising fodder cost and the difficulties in buying new cattle and selling old ones ...