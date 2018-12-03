Violence in Bulandshahr over cow slaughter, cop who probed Akhlaq case among 2 dead

A police inspector, who had probed the Akhlaq case initially, and a youth died of gunshot injuries on Monday as a rampaging mob protesting alleged illegal cow slaughter torched a police post here and clashed with cops, officials said.

( zone) said the protestors from Mahaw village and nearby areas pelted stones on the police and indulged in arson, setting ablaze several vehicles and Chingarwathi Police Chowki, after some body parts of cows were found in a jungle near the village, prompting the police to open fire.

Police said there was firing by miscreants also during the clashes.

Singh, who was posted at the Siana Police Station, suffered a gunshot injury in addition to wounds from hard and blunt objects, of Police (Law and Order) said, citing post-mortem report.

Singh was investigating in the Akhlaq case of Dadri between September 28, 2015 and November 9, 2015, he said, replying to queries from reporters.

Police said Sumit (20) also died of gunshot injuries sustained during the

As tension prevailed in the area following the that lasted nearly three hours, the government deployed additional police, including over 1,000 personnel of anti-riot forces, and ordered multiple probes -- by SIT, ADG-Intelligence -- and a magisterial inquiry.

Expressing grief over the incident, Yogi Adityanath, who is in for election campaign, said strict action will be taken against the guilty after the probe reports are received. He also said financial assistance would be extended to the affected persons.

The hit out at the saying he should first set his own house in order before "gallivanting" around the country for election campaign.

Giving details of the incident, the ADG (Law and Order) said trouble started this morning when carcasses of the cows were found dumped in a forest area outside Mahaw village.

"Activists of right-wing organisations soon gathered at the spot and alleged that people of a community were indulging in cow slaughter," he said.

Angry villagers and members of various Hindu groups brought the animal remains in a tractor-trolley to the Chingarwathi Police Chowki and demanded action against the culprits.

They raised slogans against the police administration and blocked the

Anuj Kumar Jha, and other senior officials tried to reason with the protestors but they refused to budge.

The protesters soon turned violent, pelting stones on policemen and indulging in arson, Jha said.

Though some officials earlier said the died after he was hit by a blunt object, the post-mortem report said he was hit by a bullet.

"The entry of the bullet is near the left eyebrow. As per PM report it appears to be a .32 bore," the ADG (law and order) said.

"It is clarified that Singh was investigating of the Akhlaq case of Dadri from September 28, 2015 till November 9, 2015. Charge sheet was filled in the case by a different investigation in March 2016," he told reporters.

Kumar said the ADG-intelligence has been asked to submit a report in 48 hours which will throw light on circumstances of his death.

Akhlaq was lynched in 2015 by a mob that had barged into his residence in Dadri following rumour that he stored beef in his house after slaughtering a calf.

A video showing the body of a slumped to ground from the seat of a police vehicle surrounded by some people came to light after the Sunday incident. But the police refused to confirm if it was of inspector Subodh.

However, a senior police official requesting anonymity said, "In all likelihood, it appears to be Subodh Kumar's."



The ADG (law and order) said additional reinforcements -- 500 personnel of and 600 personnel of Provincial Armed Constabulary -- were rushed to the spot of and the situation was under control.

DM Jha said, "Some people took the bodies of the animals and tried to block the road. The policemen were attacked when they tried to get the road opened."



The violence started at around 10 am in Siana area in the district where a major three-day Islamic congregation had concluded this afternoon. The police warned against attempts to spread any misleading information, saying the incident was not related in any way to the congregation.

"The incident occurred 40-50 km away from the Some miscreants were behind the violence and action is being taken against them in accordance with law," the tweeted in the evening.

