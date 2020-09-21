Farm bills: Govt ups rabi MSP to placate farmers, nationwide stir called

To douse farmers’ ire ignited by the three bills passed by Parliament recently, the Central government today increased the (MSP) of key for the 2021-22 marketing season by 2-6 per cent. The move, however, was brushed aside as highly inadequate by a leading cultivators’ association.

The of wheat, the main food grain of the rabi season, was raised by 2.6 per cent, or Rs 50 a quintal, from Rs 1,925 a quintal in the 2020-21 marketing to Rs 1,975 for 2021-22 season.

Wheat is one the main crops grown in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, the hotbed of the present agitation against the three bills passed by the government yesterday in the Upper House.

In the 2019-20 marketing season, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh contributed over 70 per cent of the estimated 34.13 million tonnes of wheat purchased for the Central pool.

“This is a blatant attempt by the Centre to divert attention from the ongoing agitation, I think this will infuriate further, as the wheat has been hiked by just 2.6 per cent, which is very meagre,” Subhash Chaudhury of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), a prominent group of North India told Business Standard.

Chaudhury said that the haste with which the Central government brought the three bills to Parliament and got them passed during the Covid pandemic points to a deep-rooted conspiracy.





The farmers’ union has called for a nationwide bandh on September 25 against the three bills. The farmers’ agitation will be supported by 10 major central trade unions across the country who have termed the move as anti-people.

Meanwhile, among other crops the of gram(chana) has been increased by 4.61 per cent in 2021-22 to Rs 5,100 per quintal, while that of mustard has been increased by 5.08 per cent to Rs 4608 a quintal. (see chart).

The government has also set a production target of a record 301 million tonnes of foodgrains for the 2020-21 crop year, up 1.5 per cent from the previous year. The target was set at the National Rabi Conference held today.



“We knew that across India will start sowing their in the next few weeks and hence have announced the MSP beforehand, which should also shut the mouths of those who were saying that MSP will be withdrawn once the farm Ordinances got passed in Parliament,” Ravishankar Prasad, Union Information Technology Minister told reporters while briefing about the cabinet decision.

The Opposition meanwhile, continued its belligerent stand against the bills with the Congress party deciding to launch a nationwide agitation against the farm bills passed by Parliament and will also start a campaign to collect two crore signatures of farmers and the poor against these legislations.

The non-NDA parties including former SAD also decided to write and meet and President to request him to not to sign the bills.

Earlier, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and vice President Venkaiah Naidu suspended eight opposition MPs including TMC leader Derek O'Brien and Sanjay Singh of AAP for the remainder of the Monsoon session of Parliament for their "unruly behavior" during the passage of two farm bills yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meanwhile, once again asserted that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of 21st century India and reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with the mechanism will continue.