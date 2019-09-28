Farm income and wages fell in demonetisation year, reveals new data

A new set of official data has confirmed that both farmers’ incomes from crop cultivation as well as wages of farm labourers have contracted in 2016-17, the year when demonetisation took place. This is unusual, especially since the year had witnessed above-normal monsoon, which was distributed well across regions. Earlier, data had shown wage stagnation in that year.

On the positive side in agriculture as a whole, output from fishing and livestock grew the fastest in 2016-17. The growth was nearly 10 per cent over the previous year. The value of meat from livestock, milk ...