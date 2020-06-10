JUST IN
S&P retains India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-'; keeps outlook stable
Business Standard
Farm sector the only silver lining in FY21 as economy nears negative zone

Though it may not have a huge impact on overall economic growth given its diminishing share in India's GDP, positive growth in agriculture has the potential to revive the rural economy

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

By now most economists, policy makers and watchers of Indian economy have reached a common conclusion that while overall India’s economic growth in 2020-21 is expected to remain tepid and might even fall into negative territory, agriculture and allied activities could be the shining armor and register near 3 per cent growth in 2020-21.

Though it may not really be able to push overall economic growth given its diminishing share in India’s GDP, positive growth in agriculture has the potential to revive the rural economy, provided growth translates into higher incomes for ...

First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 17:47 IST

