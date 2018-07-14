Farmers' groups plan 4-month agitation to oppose Centre's MSP hike

Criticising the government’s recent hike in the MSP of kharif crops for the 2018-19 season as grossly inadequate and misleading, a clutch of farmers’ organisations has decided to hold a series of agitations over the next four months starting with a march to Parliament on July 20 to counter the government’s claims.

The organisations under the banner of All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) have also decided to hold 400 meetings across the country over the next few months to expose what they call the government’s false promise of raising MSP and not keeping the promises made to the people.

“The MSP figures being claimed as implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations is a blatant fraud on the country's farmers. Modi govt’s MSP for Kharif is based on the same formula of A2+FL that was given by the Manmohan Singh government for Rabi. This is entirely different from the demand of C2 costs + 50 per cent, which was also promised by the Prime Minister,” Avik Saha, co-convener of AIKSCC said .

He said the government hasn’t yet announced any plan to ensure procurement of crops for which MSP has been announced.

“Only six per cent of farmers currently get the benefit of procurement. Only 28–30 per cent of wheat and 30-35 per cent of paddy is procured, while procurement of coarse grains and pulses is less than one per cent,” the leaders said.

The groups also demanded that a private member bill to guarantee MSP as a legal right be placed in Parliament at the earliest, to ensure that every grain in the country is be sold at least at MSP and failure to do so by traders would invite penal action.

They also opposed any solution to launch a price deficit scheme along the lines of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhawantar Bhugtan Yojana, saying that empirical evidence shows traders have taken full advantage of the scheme and reduced the prices, claiming that the government would pay the difference.

“The fall out is that the farmer has got less money than what he got last year and no difference has been paid to farmers who have not registered themselves,” the leaders said.

Agitation Programme a) July 20 ---- March to Parliament to oppose MSP hike b) August 9 ---- Kisan Mukti Diwas c) October 8-10 --- MSP Adhikar Andolan in mandis across the country d) Nov 30 & Dec 1--- Kisan Mukti Kooch to raise farmers’issues

Plus, will simultaneously hold 400 meetings across the country to highlight farmers’ issues and expose government claims.