FASTag rollout: Doubts galore; uncertainty over toll plaza attendants' jobs

For attendants collecting toll at Navi Mumbai’s Vashi Bridge, queries on FASTags and its impending roll-out on this state-run stretch are now routine. Some say they are uncertain about the timeline. What also remains uncertain, for now, is the job security of thousands manning toll plazas in India.

At present, FASTags are being rolled out on National Highways. Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) operates the Vashi Bridge. Even with the present roll-out, concerns on whether there would be job losses have no clear answers. “None of the employees has ...