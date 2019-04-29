Benign input cost likely to lift profit margins of domestic tyremakers

Benign input prices are expected to help domestic tyremakers improve their profit margins in the near term when demand is low. Domestic rubber prices are not rising in sync with international prices and this is being seen as a big relief.

Prices of natural rubber jumped by 12 per cent to trade at Japanese yen (JPY) 190.3 a kg on Monday as against JPY 170.2 a kg early this calendar year in the Tokyo Commodity Exchange. Its prices in the benchmark Kochi spot market rose by a marginal 3 per cent to trade at Rs 128 a kg as of Monday as against Rs 124 a kg on January 1. Analysts believe that ...