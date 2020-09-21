FCRA Bill passed in Lok Sabha, civil society says it will throttle NGOs

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 was passed by the on Monday, even as civil society asked the government to stop view it with suspicion.

Amid concerns raised by various Opposition members about the Bill, minister of state for Home Nityanand Rai said the legislation was not against any religion or NGO.

Replying to the discussion on the bill, the minister asserted that the bill was necessary for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and that it will also help in curbing misuse of foreign funds.

The Bill seeks to make it mandatory for office bearers of any non-governmental organisation (NGO) to provide their Aadhaar numbers at the time of registration.

Among other provisions, the bill proposes to enable the Centre to allow a NGO or association to surrender its certificate, reducing the cap on administrative expenses to 20 per cent from the current 50 per cent. It also seeks to mandate the civil society organisations to have SBI accounts at the Delhi branch to receive foreign funds, and prohibits one FCRA-registered society to transfer funds to another which is also recognised by the Act.

Biraj Patnaik, executive director at the National Foundation for India, said," The Bill is an emergency era law... It is ironic that the government which speaks about de-regulation and unshackling of the Indian economy is amending a bad law to make it worse and reduce the ease of operation for the civil society in the country."





In a statement, Voluntary Action Network India (VANI), an apex body of Indian voluntary development organisations, urged the government to refer the Bill to a select or a standing committee of Parliament.

It said, "The Bill throttles the spirit of cooperation that had been ushered in earlier this year by the positive role played by development organisations in mitigating the lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic by virtually making it impossible for to function."

These amendments assume that all receiving foreign grants are guilty, unless proved otherwise.

One of the amendments seeks to disallow license holders to transfer money with one another.

This will prohibit larger civil societies to transfer funds to smaller ones, one of the civil society leaders said. "Smaller institutions do not have access to donors, they work at the grassroots," he said.

It is the grassroots institutions that are going to suffer, he said.

Another civil society leader said,"It is high time that the civil society must get its due respect, the massive work in the Covid times is visible to all."

The Bill seeks to cap administrative expenses at 20 per cent instead of the present 50 per cent. "Now what are these administrative expenses? As a lot depends on the nature of work and it cannot be uniform for all. You can treat salaries, remuneration, stipend as administrative expenses which can create trouble for many small institutions," the civil society leader cited above said.

He said if an institution runs awareness programmes, its most expenses go towards salaries, remuneration and stipend to the grassroot workers only.

The Bill wants every civil society getting foreign funds to have an SBI account and that too at its Delhi branch. However, it can have utility accounts in other banks and branches.

How is it feasible for the far away institutions to run its operations with utility accounts only, he said. "It is a logistical issue," he said. Utility accounts cannot receive funds from foreign donors, he said.



The statement of object and reasons of the Bill said it was enacted in 2010 to prohibit acceptance and use of foreign contributions or foreign hospitality for any activities detrimental to the national interest.

The annual inflow of foreign contribution has almost doubled between the years 2010 and 2019, but many recipients of foreign contribution have not utilised the same for the purpose for which they were registered or granted prior permission under the said Act, it said.

Many of them were also found wanting in ensuring basic statutory compliances such as submission of annual returns and maintenance of proper accounts. This has led to a situation where the Central Government had to cancel certificates of registration of more than 19,000 recipient organisations, including non-Governmental organisations, during the period between 2011 and 2019, the Bill said.

The criminal investigations also had to be initiated against dozens of such non-Governmental organisations which indulged in outright misappropriation or mis-utilisation of foreign contribution.

"It is the intent of these amendments to curb the creativity, innovation and vibrancy of India's civil society which responded magnificently to the Covid pandemic in the face of abject state failure," Patnaik said.