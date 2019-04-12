JUST IN
February industrial output growth at 0.1%; March CPI at 2.86%

During April-February 2018-19, industrial output grew at 4 per cent as against 4.3 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Industrial output growth was flat at 0.1 per cent in February on account of slowdown in the manufacturing sector, official data showed Friday.

Factory output as measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 6.9 per cent in February 2018.

During April-February 2018-19, industrial output grew at 4 per cent as against 4.3 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

India's annual retail inflation picked up in March to 2.86 per cent compared with 2.57 per cent in February, government data showed.

