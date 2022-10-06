JUST IN
NMDC institutes in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district send youths to MNCs
Business Standard

Female entrepreneurship and the digital divide

The pandemic has witnessed rapid adoption of digital technology as a means of overcoming unprecedented economic shocks, like the ongoing Covid-19

Ketan Reddy Subash S & Badri Narayanan Gopalakrishnan 

India is riding high on the entrepreneurial wave with active engagement from government, business, and foreign players. Women entrepreneurs have also gained prominence in India’s entrepreneurial journey. According to an IBEF report, there are 13.5-15.7 million women-owned businesses, and around 432 million working age women that are empowering India’s start-up eco-system. However, the journey is far from over. According to a Mckinsey report, India has a massive potential of boosting the nation’s GDP by $770 billion by advancing women equality. This goes in line with UN SDGs goals of achieving gender equality which is pivotal for economic growth and prosperity. And thought at the face of it, the entrepreneurial movement may be genderless, women entrepreneurs encounter considerable barriers while nurturing their business to success. In this regard, digital adoption becomes crucial in alleviating their woes, however it may also become a double-edged sword since digital technologies may further deteriorate existing gender gap.

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 19:11 IST

