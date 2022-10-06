Female entrepreneurship and the digital divide

India is riding high on the entrepreneurial wave with active engagement from government, business, and foreign players. Women entrepreneurs have also gained prominence in India’s entrepreneurial journey. According to an IBEF report, there are 13.5-15.7 million women-owned businesses, and around 432 million working age women that are empowering India’s start-up eco-system. However, the journey is far from over. According to a Mckinsey report, India has a massive potential of boosting the nation’s GDP by $770 billion by advancing women equality. This goes in line with UN SDGs goals of achieving gender equality which is pivotal for and prosperity. And thought at the face of it, the entrepreneurial movement may be genderless, women entrepreneurs encounter considerable barriers while nurturing their business to success. In this regard, digital adoption becomes crucial in alleviating their woes, however it may also become a double-edged sword since digital technologies may further deteriorate existing gender gap.