Ferrous, non-ferrous firms will have to iron out loan-rejig challenges

The Committee has identified 26 sectors, including ferrous and non-ferrous, impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic for a loan restructuring scheme to be rolled out by banks and non-banking financial companies.

The committee has identified five key ratios with different limits across sectors as a threshold for implementing a resolution plan.

The five key ratios are: total outside liability/adjusted tangible net worth, total debt/earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda), current ratio, debt service coverage ratio, and average debt service coverage ratio.

For the steel sector — under stress before Covid-19, and with a current debt of ~2.66 trillion — the debt/Ebitda ratio has been kept at 5.3; for non-ferrous 4.5.

Jayanta Roy, senior vice-president, ICRA, said the has a threshold of 5.3x for total debt relative to Ebitda, against 4.5x for the non-ferrous metals sector.

“This could be because of existing higher leverage of steel companies, compared to non-ferrous metals players, and/or expectation of slower improvement of Ebitda for stressed steel companies in the medium term,” added Roy.





ALSO READ: Ferrous metals headed for subdued start in FY21 due to dip in auto demand

The problem, analysts pointed out, could be with the medium players in the sector. Roy said the estimated debt/Ebitda was over 8x after the first half of 2019-20 for 17 mid-sized listed steel companies. It stood at 5.6x in March 2019.

In steel, about 50 per cent of production is accounted for by the large integrated steel players. It’s the balance secondary producers more affected by Covid-19 and still reeling from the crises.

The integrated producer, for instance, is operating at 85-90-per cent capacity, but the average capacity utilisation in the sector is around 60 per cent. “That gives a sense of the problem that secondary producers are facing,” observed an analyst.



ALSO READ: Domestic non-ferrous outlook negative as global metal prices crash: Icra

A secondary producer said a large number of players would not be able to avail of the framework because of ratios. “Moreover, it has to be closed by December, which is very difficult because under the current circumstances, it is not possible to make any projections,” he said.

“This framework does not hold potential for players like us,” said a mid-sized aluminum company producer.

Sunil Kanoria, vice-chairman, Srei Infrastructure Finance, however, said the Kamath panel has given more leeway to lenders.

“But this will not suit everyone. There are small, medium and large companies in India and they all have different problems. It is not possible to have a one-size-fits-all solution,” added Kanoria.

Kanoria believes many companies will fall under the framework. “Some, particularly the medium-sized companies, will face challenges. The banks will have to take a haircut, in terms of taking equity or do some restructuring of unsustainable debt, and the sustainable debt could meet the prescribed numbers. Solutions can come up from this framework as well,” added Kanoria.