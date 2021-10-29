Festive season and economic turnaround drive positive sentiment

-
ALSO READ
Tips to curb revenge spending and avoid a debt trap this festive season
The Morning Show, Ep 4: Festive Season, GST Cess, Third Wave of Covid
Flipkart Wholesale expands into general merchandise ahead of festive season
Retail ecosytem gets ready to capitalise on $9 bn festive sales opportunity
Digital, co-lending to drive credit business this festive season
-
Feeding on the festive season and economic turnaround, the pace of credit to retail, farming and industry increased further in September 2021.
The Reserve Bank of India said in a statement that the retail category covering housing, vehicle, credit cards etc grew at a faster clip of 12.1 per cent in September 2021 as compared to 8.4 per cent in September 2020. The faster credit growth in housing, vehicle loans, and loans against gold jewellery pushed the activity.
Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a higher growth of 9.9 per cent in September 2021 as compared to 6.2 per cent in September 2020.
Ahead of the busy season in the second half starting October, the credit to industry picked up clocking 2.5 per cent growth in September 2021 from 0.4 per cent in September 2020. The medium industries registered a robust growth of 49 per cent in September 2021, up from 17.5 per cent a year ago. Credit to micro and small industries got traction with growth accelerating to 9.7 per cent in September 2021 from a contraction of 0.1 per cent a year ago. Credit to large industries continued to contract at 1.0 per cent in September 2021 as compared to a contraction of 0.2 per cent a year ago. The tepid demand and deleveraging of balance weighed on lending to large size firms, bankers said.
Credit growth to the services sector decelerated to 0.8 per cent in September 2021 from 9.2 per cent in September 2020, mainly due to contraction/deceleration in credit growth to NBFCs, trade and commercial real estate, RBI added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU