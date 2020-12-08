Fifth month of pull out from equity MFs, redemption at Rs 12,917 cr

-
The monthly data released by industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) brought good news and bad news for the MF industry. Equity schemes witnessed the fifth straight month of outflows in November. Net redemptions came in at Rs 12,917 crore, taking the outflow tally since July to nearly Rs 23,000 crore. On the positive side, the assets under management (AUM) for the industry touched the Rs 30 trillion milestone. This was on the back of sharp run up in the stock markets and positive flows into the debt category to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore.
Despite the outflows in the equity segment, the AUM for the segment increased to Rs 8.3 trillion in November from Rs 7.81 trillion in the previous month—an increase of 6.3 per cent. Overall AUM rose from Rs 28.2 trillion at the end of October to Rs 30 trillion at the end of last month. The industry had crossed the Rs 20 trillion AUM milestone in August 2017 and had crossed Rs 10 trillion in May 2014.
Market players said the sharp rally in stocks prompted some investors to take money off the table, leading to acceleration in outflows.
“The strong performance of the equity markets in November seem to have encouraged more investors to book profits and move to short term investments. We still believe that there is significant amount of money that can come back to the market in the event of any correction,” said G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union AMC.
In November, the benchmark Sensex and the Nifty had gained 12 per cent to scale new record highs. The rally was even sharper in the broader markets.
“While gross purchases (new investments) remained steady, the pace of redemptions picked up as markets made new highs. Suggesting investors looked to book some profits given the higher market valuations,” said Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director – Manager Research, Morningstar India.
Fund managers had to step up their selling in November due to the redemption pressure. During the month, they net sold shares worth Rs 30,000 crore. Stocks rallied despite the selling pressure from MFs thanks to record inflows of nearly Rs 60,000 crore from overseas investors.
Gross purchases for the month stood at Rs 14,196 crore, compared to Rs 17,514 crore in October. Inflows through so-called systematic investment plan (SIP) route stood at Rs 7,300 crore, down from Rs 7,800 crore in the previous month.
“SIP numbers have remained robust which is a good indication of continued retail interest. It must be kept in mind that since the last three days of November were non-business days, a significant amount of SIP flows might not be reflected in the official numbers that have been released,” said Pradeepkumar.
SIPs are a recurring monthly sum invested into mutual funds by investors. Many experts recommend such staggered investment to build a healthy portfolio over the long-term.
