Finance ministry likely to give additional Rs 25,000 crore for MGNREGS
Finance ministry likely to give additional Rs 25,000 crore for MGNREGS

But asks rural development ministry to identify and remove inefficiencies

Finance Ministry | rural development | Indian Economy

Arup Roychoudhury & Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

MGNREGS
The October work demand was the lowest during this fiscal year, so far, according to the scheme website

The finance ministry is likely to accept the rural development ministry’s demand for an additional Rs 25,000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for the current fiscal year (FY23), Business Standard has learnt. But given that for the past three years, the actual outlay has exceeded the Budget Estimates (BE) and for two years, it has been above or close to Rs 1 trillion, the finance ministry wants inefficiencies in the scheme to be identified and eliminated.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 23:36 IST

