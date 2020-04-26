Finance Ministry likely to present new GDP, budgetary targets by July

The Finance Ministry admits that the official economic growth and budgetary projections in the 2020-21 Union Budget and 2019-20 Economic Survey are rendered meaningless due to the Covid-19 slowdown. However, the government will give out new projections only after the worst of the pandemic is behind us and there is a greater clarity on its economic impact.

Going by the current scenario, that could be anytime in July or later. Senior officials say that the Finance Ministry does have internal estimates for FY1 gross domestic product growth, but these are subject to frequent revisions. ...