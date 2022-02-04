Finance Ministry's real FY23 GDP forecast lower than in Economic Survey

The Finance Ministry’s internal projections for what real gross domestic growth in FY23 could be, is lower than the 8-8.5 percent given out in the 2021-22 Economic Survey, Business Standard has learnt.

In some sections of the government, the thinking is that GDP growth at constant prices could be closer to 7 per cent, as while policymakers do expect the deflator to come down in the next financial year, inflation pressures will still remain and hence the deflator may not be as low as 3 per cent, if one goes by the difference between real GDP estimates in the survey and the nominal ...