Navy encashes bank guarantees as Reliance Naval fails to deliver vessels
Business Standard

Financial security, privacy on priority list of emerging consumers: Report

58% consumers say they view brands on social media if they offer deals and discounts

Pavan Lall 

e-payments
Representative Image

A KPMG report on customer insights titled ‘Me, My Life, My Wallet’ claims that financial security, identity, data, and privacy are on the priority list of emerging consumers in India and across the globe. The report looks at the last two decades that have seen milestones such as the population crossing the billion people mark, the arrival of Facebook, the implementation of demonetisation and the roll-out of GST as factors that have influenced India's spending classes. One key takeaway in the last few years is that more than half people surveyed would rather lose their wallets than their cell phones even as audiences become smarter about how they use the internet to buy goods.

TIME TO DISCONNECT

26% say they chose to disconnect from the internet periodically

43% of that number say they do so because they need a break

32% say they switch off because they were missing out on life

WHY DO YOU WATCH?

58% say they view brands on social media if they offer deals and discounts

13% say they view brands on social media if they "showcase cool content"

REASONS THEY WOULD TRADE

26% Better customer experience & personalisation

24% Better products & service

21% Better security

Chart

First Published: Tue, December 04 2018. 01:23 IST

