JUST IN
States capital spends up by 2.2% in 1st half despite huge spike in revenues
A challenge to maintain, better India's aviation safety ranking: DGCA chief
Income Tax dept reduces time for taxmen to decide on refund adjustment
RBI likely to moderate rate tightening amid retail inflation, say experts
India plans federal oversight of all real-money online games: Govt document
Dharavi redevelopment project a veritable realty goldmine, say experts
Crude one-upmanship: G7 oil price cap on Russia turns on the US tap
Cabinet secretary-led panel to pick candidate for PFRDA chairman on Dec 16
Kirit Parekh panel recommends 20% premium for gas production by ONGC, OIL
Indian missions to be roped in for branding, promotion of domestic millets
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
India-G7 JETP stuck over coal, Centre's insistence on own transition plan
Railway ministry might miss FY23 asset monetisation target by 85%
Business Standard

Finmin rejects provision for tax benefits to SEZs under DESH Bill

Says proposed incentives would "create havoc" for units outside the zones

Topics
Finance Ministry | Special Economic Zones | SEZs

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

exports
Key tax proposals under the Bill include allowing SEZ units to sell in the domestic tariff area on payment of duties foregone on raw materials.

The finance ministry has turned down the commerce ministry’s proposal to provide tax incentives to special economic zones (SEZs) units as part of the Development of Enterprises and Services Hub (DESH) Bill, holding that it would “create havoc” for units outside the zones.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Finance Ministry

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 21:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.