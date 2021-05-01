FinMin releases first instalment worth Rs 8,873 cr of SDRF to states

-
-
The Finance ministry on Saturday said it has released in advance to the states the first instalment worth Rs 8,873.6 crore of the state disaster response fund (SDRF) for the current fiscal.
Up to 50 per cent of the amount released, which is Rs 4436.8 crore, can be used by the states for coronavirus (Covid-19) containment measures.
Normally, the first instalment of SDRF is released in the month of June as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission.
"However, in relaxation of normal procedure, not only has the release of SDRF been advanced, the amount has also been released without waiting for the utilisation certificate of the amount provided to the states in the last financial year," the ministry said in a statement.
The funds from the SDRF may be used by the states for various measures related to containment of Covid-19 including meeting the cost of oxygen generation and storage plants in hospitals, ventilators, air purifiers, strengthening ambulance services, Covid-19 hospitals, Covid Care Centres, consumables, thermal scanners, personal protective equipment, testing laboratories, testing kits, containment zone, etc.
