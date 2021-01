Firmly behind the curve: PSUs became the biggest laggards on Indian bourses

India’s listed public sector undertakings (PSUs) continue to be laggards on the bourses, despite a strong rally in the broader markets since March last year. The BSE PSU index has gained 29 per cent since March 2020, against a 61 per cent rally in the Sensex. The PSU index is yet to return to pre-Covid high, unlike the rest of the market.

It is still down 12.4 per cent over the past 12 months against a 16.4 per cent rise in the benchmark index during the period. The PSU index closed on Wednesday at 5,751, down from 6,567 at the end of January 2020. During the same period, the ...