Firms opting for lower tax regime can't adjust accumulated credits on MAT

Accumulated credits on Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) cannot be adjusted against their tax liabilities by companies opting for the newly announced lower corporation tax regime, said a source in the Central Board of Direct Taxes. Officials added the board would soon issue a circular on such clarifications in the newly announced tax regime, including those on MAT credit.

MAT is currently levied at 18.5 per cent; after surcharges and cess, this is 21-22 per cent. The new structure has reduced the rate of MAT to 15 per cent, adding to a little over 17 per cent after cess and surcharges. Those ...