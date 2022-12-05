JUST IN
Chhattisgarh's revenues see a surge in seven months: CM Bhupesh Baghel
Firms' PAN to be identifier for govt single window clearance system
Ahead of budget, economists demand increase in social security pension
India seized 833 kg gold worth Rs 405 cr in FY22, highest from Myanmar
Labour pain for travel sector: Agencies poaching staff to beat shortage
'New PDP Bill to bolster India's narrative as trusted global partner'
Rice production, telecom subscribers pull down GDP growth in Q2 FY23
Nov services PMI at a 3-month high of 56.4 thanks to new biz expansion
Indian migrant workers send home record $100 billion in 2022: World Bank
Iran no longer importing tea and basmati rice from India, says report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Ahead of budget, economists demand increase in social security pension
Business Standard

Firms' PAN to be identifier for govt single window clearance system

PAN database has relevant information about companies, says commerce minister Piyush Goyal

Topics
EPFO | PAN | EPFO data

Shiva Rajora  |  New Delhi 

Piyush Goyal insisted members water down the WTOâ€™s subsidy rules for government-backed food-purchasing programs aimed at feeding poor citizens. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Businesses can cite their permanent account number (PAN) as a unique identifier for accessing the national single window system (NSWS) to obtain clearances and approvals from central and state government departments, said union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Monday.

Businesses presently use EPFO number, ESIC number, GSTN, TIN, TAN and PAN to apply for government approvals. Goyal said that the PAN number will help automatically populate other application forms received in the system to speed up approvals.

“We are moving towards using one of the existing databases as the entry point, which is already available with the government...and most probably that will be the PAN number. So with the PAN, a lot of the basic data about the company, its directors, addresses, and a lot of common data is already available in the PAN database," Goyal told reporters after a review meeting of NSWS in Delhi.

NSWS, which is in the beta stage, has received more than 76,000 requests and it has approved around 48,000 requests. “Only 514 applications faced some sort of technical glitches, which shows the efficiency of the system”, Goyal said.

As many as 27 central departments and 19 states have joined the platform and government officials are hopeful of getting all central departments on board by March next year.

The clearance platform was launched in September last year by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) to streamline the approval process across ministries and do away with the need for multiple applications across various portals. The move is part of the government's efforts to boost ease of business, as investment proposals typically require a number of approvals and clearances across various states and government departments.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on EPFO

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 19:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.