Fiscal deficit widens to Rs 7.01 trillion in April-December 2018

India's April-December fiscal deficit narrowed to Rs 7.01 trillion, or 112.4 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Monday.

In April-November, the country's fiscal deficit was Rs 7.17 trillion, or about 115 per cent of the budgeted target.

Net tax receipts in the first nine months of the fiscal year that ends in March were Rs 9.36 trillion, the data showed.

The government has revised upward its fiscal deficit target to 3.4 per cent of GDP in the current fiscal year from the previously estimated 3.3 per cent.