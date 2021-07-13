Fiscal deficit worries could be on backburner: Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar

-
ALSO READ
States' fiscal deficit to narrow to 4.3% of GDP in fiscal 2022: Report
Reining in fiscal deficit key to India keeping investment grade rating: S&P
India's April-Jan fiscal deficit hits 66.8% of full-year target
Fiscal deficit of states to hit peak of Rs 8.7 trn as tax collections slide
With off-budget borrowings, FY22 fiscal deficit rises to 6.9%: Report
-
India should not let fiscal deficit worries stop it from spending more to fight the Covid-19 crisis, an adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
“If you have to spend money because you have to save both lives and livelihoods then that’s what you have to do,” Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of the federal government’s think-tank Niti Aayog, said in an interview. “Issues about fiscal space could be on the backburner.”
There is a high probability of a third wave of coronavirus infections in India given what has been seen in most other countries, Kumar said, by way of supporting his prescription to overlook fiscal considerations until the pandemic is curbed.
The International Monetary Fund too is of the view that nations should continue to spend to support health-care systems and households until Covid-19 spread is controlled globally and the economic recovery strengthens. While India’s budget gap more than doubled to 9.3% of gross domestic product in the year ended March as it spent more to cushion its economy against the pandemic, it aims to narrow the deficit to 6.8% of GDP this year.
That’s because excessive borrowing could fuel inflation and crowd out private investment. At least one of those concerns is overdone, according to Kumar.
“The direct relation that people have talked about between fiscal expansion and inflation doesn’t really hold,” Kumar said, pointing to price-growth remaining mostly within the central bank’s targeted 2%-6% range this year. The recent spike in prices is temporary and “inflationary expectations remain anchored.”
Data Monday showed inflation came in at a softer-than-expected 6.26% in June, although it was well above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit for a second straight month. Governor Shaktikanta Das last week said growth is the main challenge now and that inflation, while sticky, was only “a transitory hump.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU