Five more held for fake invoices under GST, total arrests reach 30

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has arrested five more persons for allegedly issuing fake invoices, taking the total tally of those held to 30 in a nationwide clampdown against fraudsters in five days. The law committee of the will meet on Wednesday to deliberate on actions to curb fake issuance of invoices.

Sources said DGGI and Central GST field officers will now intensify the drive with much rigour as the former surveyed and searched business places in Vadodara, Ahmadabad, Chennai, Valsad, Silvassa, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar, Siliguri, Nagpur, Meerut, Kolkata, Guwahati, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Ranchi and Mumbai.

In one of the major cases CGST and other field officers unearthed a racket of 18 fictitious firms, involved in availment, utilisation of fraudulent input tax credit (ITC) without receipt of goods in Vadodara zone. These ITCs were then utilised for payment of IGST on export goods and also passed on as fake ITC to others.