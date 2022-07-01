Five years of GST: Chidambaram to Sitharaman, the people behind the reform

-
ALSO READ
What are the new and old income tax regimes?
TMS Ep98: Economic Survey 2022, Air India, markets, income tax regimes
47th GST Council meet: Here's what became expensive after Tuesday meeting
Despite teething issues, e-filing process largely smooth: CBDT spokesperson
Five years of GST: Rates for some goods still in need of fine-tuning
-
P Chidambaram
The former finance minister had in 2006 proposed April 2010 as the deadline for implementing GST. He also released a white paper on state-level value-added tax
Vijay Kelkar
Former finance secretary Kelkar is widely credited with being the architect of GST. In 2009, a task force he headed had suggested a comprehensive, nationwide GST to deal with the complex indirect tax structure. The task force, constituted by the 13th Finance Commission, had recommended that all goods and services should be taxed at a single rate of 12%, split as 5% for central GST and 7% for state GST
Asim Dasgupta
The former West Bengal finance minister was the first chairman of the Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers. He shaped many of the early discussions on GST
Pranab Mukherjee | Photo: PTI
Pranab Mukherjee
As finance minister, he saw the original deadline being missed and set a new deadline of April 2011. As President, he signed GST into law
Arun Jaitley
Starting with the first GST Council meeting in September 2016, Jaitley is credited with bringing competing interests and divergent views of states and political parties together to make GST a reality. To some, he seemed to have compromised too much as what was originally envisaged as a three-slab structure still has five slabs
Hasmukh Adhia
The former finance secretary led the bureaucratic efforts during the early years of GST. During his tenure, many important initiatives were taken like the National Anti-Profiteering Authority, a series of rate rationalisations, e-way bills, and streamlining of filing returns
Arvind Subramanian
The former chief economic advisor led a panel that recommended a three-rate structure, with a revenue neutral rate of 15%, and a standard rate of 17% or 18%
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Photo: Bloomberg
Nirmala Sitharaman
The Union Finance Minister has led the GST Council during some of the toughest times for the economy after the Covid-19 outbreak. She has also had to deal with some setbacks in the GST’s federal structure, primarily on the issue of compensation cess
Sushil Modi
The former Bihar finance minister was closely linked with GST even before it came into being. He led a number of Group of Ministers panels. In 2020, he broke ranks and was the first BJP finance minister to state that the Centre was morally bound to pay states for GST revenue shortfall
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU