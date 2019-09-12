Flyers to be under watch at airports for signs of nervousness, anxiety

Picture this. You’ve reached the airport early, and are done with check-in. With some time to spare before boarding begins, you decide to stroll around, when a stranger greets you and strikes up a conversation.

Chances are that the stranger is an officer from the security agency and he finds your behaviour suspicious. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) — the agency entrusted for civil aviation security in India — is training its officers to study behaviour of flyers and look for clues of malicious intent. The security system developed by BCAS will include ...