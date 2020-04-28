Govt's second stimulus likely this week, may keep industry waiting

Finance Minister is likely to announce this week a second stimulus for the economy hit by a nationwide lockdown triggered by the pandemic, concluding multiple rounds of discussions within the government,

Small businesses, farmers, women, poor, migrant workers and other marginalised sections are likely to benefit from the second stimulus. Industries worst hit by the lockdown--aviation, hospitality, automobiles, real estate, and logistics to name a few—will have to wait. Any support for these sectors and big industry will only happen later down the line, once economic activity normalizes to some extent, officials said.

“There are political compulsions for the government. There should not be any negative messaging. The government cannot be overtly seen to be siding with large industry. It should be seen with the people.

Hence the focus for now is the people and the small businesses,” said an official who has been part of deliberations within the government and didn’t wish to be named.

A new credit guarantee scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), further cash and food transfers are measures expected in the second stimulus. There is a proposal for another hike in National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) payments, and disbursals under the PM-KISAN scheme could be further expedited.

MSME minister Nitin Gadkari said last week the government may set up a Rs 1 trillion revolving fund to bring in liquidity for small businesses.

The government’s view measures for reviving industries can be announced later. “For now, the focus is on the healthcare side. The economic focus should remain on the poorest sections of society. As long as the financial sector is relatively stable, other sectors can be revived once the lockdown is lifted and economic activity sees a greater degree of resumption,” said the official.

The government is unlikely to announce a ‘big-bang’ stimulus and will go for smaller, targeted announcements instead, Business Standard reported earlier. This means that even after the upcoming announcements, there will there will be a series of stimulus packages to revive the economy in the coming weeks and months.

Sitharaman on March 25 announced a stimulus worth Rs 1.7 trillion or around 0.8 per cent of India’s GDP--much smaller compared to most other G-20 nations. The United States’ stimulus package was pegged at 11 per cent of GDP, that of Australia was at 9.7 per cent, Brazil was at 3.5 per cent, as per data portal Statista.

Indian industries bodies like Assocham, CII and FICCI have been asking for big bang packages, ranging from Rs 9 trillion to Rs 23 trillion. Last week, CII sought the creation a Rs 1.5 trillion fund to inject liquidity in the bond markets, simplifying tax structure, and measures to reduce cost of logistics and transportation.

Many Chief Ministers who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday through video wanted the lockdown to be extended in some form after May 4.