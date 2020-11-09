FM calls for consensus on taxing digital firms like Google, Facebook

-
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for evolving a consensus to resolve the vexed issue of digital taxation.
Addressing the BRICS finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, Sitharaman said a consensus solution will play an important role in ensuring fairness, equity and sustainability of tax systems.
The timeframe to arrive at a consensus on taxing digital companies like Google, Facebook and Netflix under OECD Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) framework has now been pushed to mid-2021 from December 2020. The OECD last month released a blueprint for the two pillars. India has sought feedback from the industry on the OECD’s Pillar-1 and Pillar-2 approaches. Pillar-1 deals with profit allocation by digital companies and which country has the right to tax them first; while Pillar-2 proposes a mechanism to calculate tax per jurisdiction to be charged from the total profit pool, the report said.
As many as 129 countries of the Inclusive Framework under BEPS are in talks to rework the traditional international tax system to make digital firms pay taxes regardless of their physical presence or measured profits in a country.
The finance minister observed that the G20, of which all BRICS countries are members, has delivered some very significant initiatives this year including the G20 action plan in response to Covid-19 which has provided broad guidance to navigate a collective global response to the crisis.
Additionally, the G20 debt service suspension initiative ensured immediate support to address the liquidity needs of low-income countries.
She further noted that BRICS members have played an important role in ensuring that concerns of emerging economies are appropriately reflected in these initiatives.
The finance minister also supported the expansion of the membership of the New Development Bank.
