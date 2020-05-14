FM extends Rs 3.1-trillion stimulus to migrant workers and farmers

In its second package, the government on Thursday announced Rs 3.10 trillion support for vulnerable sections including migrant workers, farmers, tribals, street vendors, and the middle class — all hit hard by the

However, experts said implementation was the key because identifying beneficiaries was a challenge.

They also said the government should now come up with some package to boost demand in the economy.

Three of the nine measures announced on Thursday were targeted at migrant labourers, who have been bearing the brunt of the because they don’t have ration cards at their places of shelter and jobs to earn money.

Finance Minister announced 5 kg of grain — either wheat or rice — per person and 1 kg of “chana” (pulses) per family a month for two months for workers not enrolled under the National Food Security Act or states food schemes.





The Centre will take a burden of Rs 3,500 crore in this measure, which will help 80 million The implementation of the scheme will, however, be through states.

To enable to get concessional food items through ration shops, the finance minister announced a one-nation-one-ration card scheme would cover 83 per cent of workers who have ration cards or 670 million beneficiaries by August this year.

The scheme is in the works. All card holders will be covered under the scheme by March next year, she said.

Then, she came up with a scheme to offer houses at affordable rent for migrant workers. Under the scheme, government-funded houses in cities will be converted into housing complexes through private public partnership. Besides, the government will incentivise manufacturing units, state government agencies, and others to develop housing complexes on their land.

This was the third package and the second in a series after the Prime Minister announced a Rs 20 trillion package to help revive the economy.



In the two successive days, the government has announced projects of Rs 9.10 million.

It had come out with Rs 1.7 trillion worth of measures for the vulnerable and the poor.

With a monetary stimulus of Rs 5.74 trillion, the packages announced so far were to the tune of Rs 16.5 trillion.

Besides migrant workers, the cause of farmers has become an important issue because of the rabi season’s post-harvest period.

As such, Sitharaman announced Nabard would provide Rs 30,000 crore additional emergency working capital funding for farmers through rural cooperative banks and regional rural banks for this purpose in May and June.

As many as 25 million farmers will be provided Rs 2 lakh crore of concessional credit through Kisan Credit Cards, she said.

She also announced a Rs 70,000 crore boost to the housing sector through one-year extension of subsidised loan for affordable houses for the middle-income group with an annual income of Rs 6-18 lakh.





The step, she said would also boost the economy by creating demand for cement, steel, other construction material and transport. Though not much data is available for April to gauge the impact of on the economy, the broad indicators provided by purchasing managers' index showed the grim picture. While PMI for manufacturing was at record low of 27.4 points in the month, that of services came at just 5.4 points only. A reading below 50 means contraction.

The index of industrial production (IIP) also fell a record 16.7 per cent in March when only 10 days were under lockdown.

For small businesses, the minister announced a 2 per cent interest subvention under MUDRA-Shishu loans of up to Rs 50,000. This would cost the government Rs 1,500 crore.

For street vendors, the working capital loan aggregating Rs 5,000 crore will be provided.

She also announced Rs 6,000 crore employment push, using Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds.

Ficci President Sangita Reddy said identification of the beneficiaries is a major challenge.

“Ficci would advocate that the government should leverage the benefits of JAM (Jandhan, Aadhar and Mobile linkage) trinity and consider transferring large cash amounts directly into the Jan Dhan bank accounts," she said.

Sanjay Kumar, CEO and MD of Elior India, said the packages announced on two days focussed rightly on the capital formation amongst the industries ensuring the commodity supply for consumption in the economy.

"What is now important to hear from the government is about demand. Without the demand stimulus, the scaling of consumption will not happen; translating into demand-supply disequilibrium," he said.

Virjesh Upadhyay of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh said the packages should be looked as a whole and not in isolation. Migrant workers would also get benefits when the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) get a spur from the package announced yesterday.