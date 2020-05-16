JUST IN
Sitharaman announces commercial mining of coal on revenue sharing basis

Reform 4.0 package promises a better tomorrow for the sectors in focus
Business Standard

FM hikes FDI in defence production to 74%; ban on imports of some weapons

Items banned for imports can only be purchased from within the country, Sitharaman said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala sitharaman, Finance minister
sitharaman said that Ordnance Factory Boards would be corporatised for better management and eventually get listed on the stock market

In order to boost Make in India in defence production, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said FDI limit in defence manufacturing will be hiked to 74 per cent from 49 per cent while some weapons and platforms will be banned for imports.

Items banned for imports can only be purchased from within the country, she said presenting the fourth tranche of the economic stimulus package.

Also, there will be indigenisation of some imported spares, she said adding separate budget provisioning for domestic capital procurement will be done.

This, she said, will reduce the huge defence import bill.

Ordnance Factory Boards will be corporatised for better management and eventually get listed on the stock market, she said adding corporatisation is not privatisation.

First Published: Sat, May 16 2020. 18:04 IST

