FM hits the 'road' in New Year, announces Rs 19.63-trn worth projects

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ended 2019 on a benevolent note for the road sector by announcing a pipeline of road projects worth Rs 19.63 trillion.

The new pipeline comprises 39 per cent projects each of the Centre and states, and 22 per cent of the private sector. "It is good to see the government focusing on substantial infrastructure agenda to put the economy back on track," said Vinayak Chatterjee, chairman, Feedback Infra. As part of the infrastructure vision 2025, the government has envisaged enhanced road connectivity to remote areas and trunk connectivity to ...