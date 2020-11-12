JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

FM presser LIVE updates: Sitharaman may announce Stimulus 4.0 at 12:30 pm

FM Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 12:30 pm during which she is likely to announce a economic stimulus, just a few days ahead of Diwali

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | Diwali festival | Stimulus package

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 12:30 pm today. She is expected to announce the fourth tranche of the government's stimulus to tide over the economic crisis in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. There is a talk that her latest in a series of measures announced in the past few months will be a $20-billion stimulus package, according to News agency IANS.
 
The package would follow Wednesday's announcement of production-linked incentives (PLI) worth about $27 billion over five years for manufacturers in 10 sectors. To give an impetus to the manufacturing sector, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a mega PLI scheme for 10 sectors at a total outlay pegged at Rs 1.46 trillion.
 
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements on economic stimulus.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh