Live: Before GST meet, Sitharaman may announce fresh measures for economy
Before GST council meet, Nirmala Sitharaman may announce fresh measures to boost the Indian economy, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), exports and housing
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to announce further measures to boost the flagging economy on Friday, when she addresses the media in Goa. In her address, ahead of the 37th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, Sitharaman is expected to announce measures to support small and medium enterprises.
After a meeting with the top management of public sector banks yesterday, Sitharaman told reporters that banks had been asked not to declare any stressed asset Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) as a non-performing asset until March 31, 2020.
She further said that banks had also been asked promote lending and to help MSMEs get out of the situation they were in.
Last Saturday, Sitharaman had announced a raft of measures to boost exports and housing.
