FM Nirmala Sitharaman takes stock of schemes under Atmanirbhar Bharat

-
ALSO READ
We are converting crisis into opportunity, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
FM's move on circle rate-deal value gap may not help much in Mumbai, Delhi
No consensus on borrowing for shortfall in GST compensation cess, says FM
India's low per capita income worrying, needs to be looked at: Sitharaman
Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 helps stressed sectors at operational level
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took stock of progress made under schemes of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Packages to help revive economy hit hard by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.
Partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 for NBFCs: Public sector banks have approved purchase of portfolio of Rs 27,794 crore as of December 4, 2020, and are currently in process of approval/ negotiations for Rs 1,400 crore. Deadline of the scheme extended till this month-end.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU