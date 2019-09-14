- FM press conference LIVE: Sitharaman may announce key measures for economy
The Press Information Bureau last night tweeted that Sitharaman will "announce important decisions of the government" at the conference in Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday will hold a press conference where is she likely to announce the government’s third set of measures to revive India’s economy, which grew at 5 per cent in April-June 2019, the slowest since 2013.
The Press Information Bureau last night tweeted that Sitharaman will “announce important decisions of the government” at the conference in Delhi.
Sitharaman on August 23 announced a series of measures to help the economy and financial markets: from infusing Rs 70,000 crore in public sector banks and withdrawing a tax surcharge on foreign portfolio investors.
Piyush Goyal, minister of commerce and railways, followed up five days later when he announced liberalising of foreign direct investment (FDI) rules in four sectors. The government approved foreign investment in digital media up to stakes of 26 per cent, allowed 100 per cent foreign investment for coal mining, associated infrastructure and sales of fuel.
It also allowed 100 per cent FDI in contract manufacturing and eased sourcing norms for single-brand retailers.
