FM Sitharaman press conference LIVE: More reforms likely as growth slows

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. | Photo: PTI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference in Delhi on Friday, drawing expectations that she may announce more measures to lift the economy.

India’s economy grew at its slowest pace in over six years in the September quarter, held back by weak manufacturing, falling consumer demand and private investment, and a drop in exports due to a global slowdown.

The government earlier in December announced infrastructure projects as part of a plan to invest Rs 100 trillion ($1.39 trillion) in the sector. Later, it approved privatising state-owned oil major BPCL and Shipping Corporation of India, along with stake sales in three other companies 

