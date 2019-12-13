- DBS sees slow recovery for Indian economy, cuts GDP growth forecast to 5%
- Data Protection Bill: Raising more concerns than satisfying them
- Airports to railway stations: Gold smuggling peaks in India as prices climb
- Amended IBC sets threshold for initiating corporate insolvency cases
- Budget 2020: Centre may announce increase in FPIs' debt limit to 10%
- Nasscom, Mobile Association concerned over Bill's non-personal data clause
- India's crumbling cities: Falling bridges, rising sea level weigh on Mumbai
- Brokerages see global growth picking up next year, stay cautious on India
- Retail inflation at 40-month high of 5.54% in Nov on higher food prices
- Industrial output shrinks 3.8% in October, 3rd straight month of fall
FM Sitharaman press conference LIVE: More reforms likely as growth slows
India's economy grew at its slowest pace in over six years in the September quarter, held back by weak manufacturing, falling consumer demand and private investment.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference in Delhi on Friday, drawing expectations that she may announce more measures to lift the economy.
India’s economy grew at its slowest pace in over six years in the September quarter, held back by weak manufacturing, falling consumer demand and private investment, and a drop in exports due to a global slowdown.
The government earlier in December announced infrastructure projects as part of a plan to invest Rs 100 trillion ($1.39 trillion) in the sector. Later, it approved privatising state-owned oil major BPCL and Shipping Corporation of India, along with stake sales in three other companies
