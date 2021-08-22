FM to launch 4-year national asset monetisation plan on Monday

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) on Monday that will include the Centre’s four-year plan to monetise its brownfield infrastructure assets.
The government has planned a Rs 6-trillion pipeline of assets that can be monetised, which will include a range of assets put on the block for private sector participation.
The NMP will serve as a roadmap for asset monetisation of various brownfield infrastructure assets across sectors including roads, railways, aviation, power, oil and gas, and warehousing.
Finance Minister Sitharaman will release the National Monetisation Pipeline book Monday that will lay the roadmap for monetisation of such assets. The book has been prepared by Crisil Infrastructure Advisory, an arm of Crisil. The NMP seeks to provide visibility to investors, and will serve as a medium-term roadmap for the Centre’s asset monetisation drive.
Union Budget 2021-22, had laid emphasis on asset monetisation to raise innovative and alternative financing for infrastructure.
“Monetising operating public infrastructure assets is a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction. A National Monetization Pipeline of potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched,” she had said.
The government has also developed an asset monetisation dashboard for monitoring real-time progress of NMP. The portal has been prepared as the government tries to provide a one-stop shop to investors keen on taking over assets of government departments and ministries. Policy think tank NITI Aayog has finalised the NMP of potential brownfield infrastructure assets that has been created for a four-year period from financial year 2021-22 to 2024-25.
