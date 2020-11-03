FM to unveil another stimulus soon, says Economic Affairs Secretary

-
ALSO READ
15 different measures FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced today
We are converting crisis into opportunity, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
11 steps taken by FM Nirmala Sitharaman for the agrarian economy
India's low per capita income worrying, needs to be looked at: Sitharaman
Govt to borrow Rs 4.34 trillion in second half of FY21: Finance Ministry
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon announce the next set of stimulus package to boost the coronavirus-hit economy, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Tuesday.
The Finance Ministry is looking into suggestions and requests received from various sectors of the economy, he said in a virtual conference with media.
"We are actually discussing that. It is difficult for me to commit a date but we have received a lotof requests and comments from various sectors and we are looking into it. Very soon it will be unveiled. The finance minister will come out and speak to you on that," he said.
The finance minister last month had announced a slew of measures to spur demand and ramp-up capital expenditure. This was the third stimulus package since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The government had announced a Rs 1.70 trillion Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKP) in March to protect the poor and vulnerable sections from the impact of Covid-19 crisis.
It was followed by the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package of Rs 20.97 lakh crore in May, largely focussed on supply-side measures and long-term reforms.
On the elevated food prices, Bajaj said it is a temporary phenomenon and the government has taken some measures to cool down prices.
He further said this has something to do with logistics and with new crop coming in there could be some moderation.
On the recovery, Bajaj said India continues to see an uptick in the economy for the past few months since the unlock began and there would be further improvement in the months to come.
Despite Covid-19 situation, India growth story is intact, he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU