Food businesses barred from using recycled plastic, newspaper for packaging

Food businesses will be banned from using recycled plastics and newspapers for packaging after July 1, industry regulator said Thursday.

The new regulations prohibit packaging material made of recycled plastics including carry bags for packaging, storing, carrying or dispensing articles of food.

FSSAI's norms also prohibit the use of newspaper and such other materials for packing or wrapping of food articles and includes respective Indian standard for printing inks for use on food packages.

"The new packaging regulations would raise the bar of in India to the next level," said Pawan Agarwal, CEO of and Standards Authority (FSSAI), in a statement.

He said that there would be "difficulties" in implementation of these regulations by the unorganised sector and therefore sufficient time has been given before the regulations come into force.

"The food businesses shall have to comply with these regulations by 1st July, 2019," he said.

Agarwal also mentioned that stakeholder's consultation and mass awareness building amongst consumers and food businesses would precede implementation of the new packaging regulations.

Besides general and specific requirement with respect to packaging materials, the said new regulations also prescribe overall migration and specific migration limits of contaminants for plastic packaging materials.

The regulations specify the suggestive list of packaging materials for different food product categories.

As per these regulations, packaging materials used for packing or storing the food products should conform to the Indian standards provided in the schedules.

The new norms will replace all provisions with respect to packaging requirements prescribed in the and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations, 2011.

Recognising the importance of packaging in the food sector and its impact on food safety, packaging regulations have been separated from labelling regulations.